Earn on sanctions with World Logistics Company

So far, there are sanctions you have the opportunity. More goods, more profit.
Discover the world - opportunities

Take the first step towards a better life - take a simple registration

Legal company, country of registration Great Britain
Transparent system, fast support
Wide selection for investment
Open for yourself
The world of possibilities

We are a leading company for transporting goods from Europe. Our specialization is confidential delivery of various cargoes, ensuring reliability and safety. Having modern trucks and specialized warehouses, we guarantee a high level of service. Our professional team is proud of their work and helps customers achieve success in business.
30000
Employees in the company
50000
Delivered goods
50000000
Invested
45000000
Investors earned
We are taking money while all of Europe is crying from Loss of profit, Their companies help us in the delivery of goods to Russia.
Your investment is our logistics.
Profit in half 50 \ 50

Plumbing and components
3 Offers for investment
Gas equipment and components
3 Offers for investment
Appliances
3 Offers for investment
Engines and accessories for transport
3 Offers for investment
50 000 000$
Balance of the insurance fund
Investing with us is safely

Investing with us is a high level of security for your finances. We offer reliable investment opportunities based on proven strategies and professional market analysis. Our company has strong financial foundations and transparent processes to ensure the safety of your funds.
We proudly build long -term relationships with our investors and put their interests in the first place. Together with us, you can be sure that your investment will be protected and bring stable results.
Revenue calculator

Calculate your passive income

1 version of the affiliate program
Making profits from investment partners
2 option of affiliate program
Making a profit from the income of a partner
Invite your friends to this an amusing trip

Our affiliate program offers a unique opportunity to increase your passive income using generous partnerships.
We have developed two systems of the affiliate program, the 1st option is to make a profit from investment of the partner, the 2nd option is to make a profit from the profit of the partner. The choice of the affiliate program is carried out during registration.

Presentation of the company World Logistics Company

World Logistics Company is your reliable partner in transporting goods from Europe. We specialize in ensuring effective and reliable delivery of goods of various types.
Our company offers a full range of logistics services, including the organization of transportation, warehouse storage and customs clearance. We have collected a team of professionals who combine global resources and technological experience to offer innovative solutions for fast -growing companies and their investors.
After looking at our presentation, you can understand which companies our fund currently operates with.